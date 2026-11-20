Mumbai : Victims of financial fraud in Mumbai will now be able to register complaints and FIRs directly with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), without first approaching their local police station, following a decision by the Maharashtra home department to grant independent police station status to the EOW and the Crime Branch.

State grants police stn status to EOW, Crime Branch more less

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A notification issued on Friday formalised the administrative restructuring, designating the two specialised units as the Economic Offences Wing Police Station and the Crime Branch Police Station, respectively.

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“The decision is expected to eliminate procedural delays and provide complainants with direct access to specialised investigation agencies,” a home department official said.

Both police stations will function under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police and remain under the administrative control and supervision of the Mumbai police commissioner. The commissioner will determine the categories of cases to be handled by the two units.

The move is expected to streamline the registration of complaints and investigations into specialised crimes, particularly financial fraud and organised crime, officials said. Until now, victims were required to approach their local police station before their cases could be referred to the EOW.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, the state government also decided to bring the elite Force One commando unit under the control of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, the state government also decided to bring the elite Force One commando unit under the control of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). {{/usCountry}}