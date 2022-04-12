State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil
Mumbai: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Walse-Patil also said that the police are investigating if the recent communal incidents are a result of attempts to foment communal trouble through films like Kashmir Files.
The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action. “The one who has been levelling baseless allegations against others has not been able to face the action for the allegations against him. This is not an indication of courage. We will ask the union government to inform us where is the leader who enjoys ‘Z’ category CISF security cover,” he said while speaking to the media.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Somaiya was hiding in one of the BJP-ruled states to avoid police action.
Walse-Patil also said that the recently released film Kashmir Files created a communal divide and the Mumbai police are investigating it. “The film has led to a division between the Hindus and Muslims, according to our information. The investigation in relation to it is underway. The two incidents of communal clashes on the day of Ram Navmi on Sunday were the result of the divide between the two communities,” he said.
The home minister was referring to the tensions that erupted in Malvani in western Mumbai during the procession on the occasion of Ram Navmi and another one at Mankhurd.
Walse-Patil said that the police are investigating the case of the attack on the house of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar by striking MSRTC workers. “It is true that there were lapses on the part of police and the probe has been already ordered into it. The deputy commissioner of police of that zone has been transferred and the senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station has been suspended. It would not be appropriate to spell out more information from the investigation,” he said.
The minister admitted that the special branch of the CID had informed the Mumbai police commissioner, on March 4, about such possible agitation outside Pawar’s residence.
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library. They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal's state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party's state office in Patna. Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago.
34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday. In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots. Daljeet died on the spot.
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
