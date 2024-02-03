Student booked for posting WA status against ram temple

MUMBAI: An International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) student belonging to a Dalit community was arrested on January 22 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments due to his WhatsApp status, said police sources. He was later released on bail three days later. HT Image

According to police, the complaint had been made by another student who pointed out the WhatsApp status of the accused student was critical of those celebrating the Ram Mandir consecration. The student was booked under sections 295 A (act intending to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The incident came to light on Friday when an apology letter written to the director went viral. In the letter, students wrote they regret that the aftermath of their actions led to the institution’s reputation being spoilt. However, in the comments below, people questioned how confidential internal communication to the director was leaked. They also wondered how the police could enter the premises and arrest a student without involving the authorities.

“We were told that he was one of those who had written a letter to the director before the consecration ceremony, with the request of banning the celebrations on campus as they could cause communal tension within students,” said an official from Govandi police.

Previously, a group of students from IIPS in Deonar wrote a letter to the director requesting to ban the celebrations of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, on campus on January 22, fearing it could cause communal tension within students, said police sources. But there was no such ban issued by the authorities, said the police