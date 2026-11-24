MUMBAI: A third-year BSc IT student was caught allegedly writing an MA examination on behalf of another woman with the same name at a Nagpada college. The Nagpada police have registered a case against her.

Student with same name writes MA exam for another, booked more less

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The accused was identified as Sabreen Parvez Khan, a third-year BSc IT student at Akbar Peerbhoy College and a resident of Kurla West. She had allegedly appeared in place of 22-year-old Sabreen Sultan Khan. Both women share the same name, which the accused allegedly used to impersonate the MA student.

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The incident took place on Friday at Maharashtra College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Bellasis Road during the MA Islamic Studies Part II examination. The paper was titled Political Developments and Cultural Growth during Abbasid Rulers.

According to the police, the university’s flying squad, comprising principals Sameer Naik and Smita Salunkhe, visited Examination Block No. 35 around 2.45 pm. During the inspection, they noticed a visibly nervous candidate and decided to verify her hall ticket.

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{{^usCountry}} The photograph on the admit card did not match the woman appearing for the examination. When questioned, she allegedly confessed that she was writing the paper on behalf of another student who had stayed home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photograph on the admit card did not match the woman appearing for the examination. When questioned, she allegedly confessed that she was writing the paper on behalf of another student who had stayed home. {{/usCountry}}

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The college authorities seized the hall ticket, Aadhaar card, question paper and answer sheet before handing over the accused to the police.

The complaint was filed by Dr Wasim Ahmed Haidari, the college’s vice-principal and examination centre director.

A Nagpada police officer said a case had been registered under Section 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating by personation, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.