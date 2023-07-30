Students complain about food discrimination at IIT-B

A controversy has erupted at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after a student was reportedly humiliated by another student for consuming non-vegetarian food in the hostel canteen. Condemning the incident, APPSC tore off the posters and started a campaign on social media saying this act reinforces the idea of superiority among certain groups on the campus and perpetuates discrimination against students from marginalised backgrounds. (HT PHOTO)

According to a representative of the student collective, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), the incident occurred at the canteen of hostel 12 last week.

A few students had put up posters proclaiming “Vegetarian only are allowed to sit here” on the canteen walls and they would even force those who prefer non-vegetarian food to vacate the place, the representative said.

“Three months ago, an RTI query filed by students revealed that the institute did not have an official food segregation policy. However, different seating arrangements based on students’ food choices are still practised at the institute,” the APPSC member said.

Condemning the incident, APPSC tore off the posters and started a campaign on social media saying this act reinforces the idea of superiority among certain groups on the campus and perpetuates discrimination against students from marginalised backgrounds.

When the matter was reported to the hostel’s general secretary, he immediately sent an email to all students clarifying there is a counter for Jain food distribution in the canteen but there is no designated seating area for those who consume Jain food, the APPSC representative said. “The general secretary also urged the students to respect others’ food preferences while in the canteen.”

The institute director could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON