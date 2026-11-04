...
...
Next Story

Sunetra Pawar holds NCP meet amid buzz over internal discord

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar convened a wider meeting of the party’s legislators in an apparent bid to contain the internal unrest and project unity.

Updated on: Nov 4, 2026, 05:57:22 IST
By Faisal Malik
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Two days after a delegation of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid growing discontent, party president Sunetra Pawar held a core committee meeting with the disgruntled seniors on Monday. On Tuesday, she convened a wider meeting of the party’s legislators in an apparent bid to contain the internal unrest and project unity, especially with rumours rife that her son Parth Pawar was attempting to assume control of the party’s organisation.

The meeting held at the deputy CM’s official residence, Devgiri, was attended by 32 of the party’s 50 legislators. (SunetraAPawar/X)
The meeting held at the deputy CM’s official residence, Devgiri, was attended by 32 of the party’s 50 legislators. (SunetraAPawar/X)

At the meeting, while several legislators expressed unhappiness over the infighting, they flagged concerns about the way they were being treated by ministers from the two other Mahayuti allies, crucially inadequate fund allocation for constituency-level development works. Some claimed BJP and Shiv Sena ministers were holding up their proposals, NCP insiders said.

Growing internal dissent

The meeting held at the deputy CM’s official residence, Devgiri, was attended by 32 of the party’s 50 legislators.

“The legislators were apprehensive about the growing internal dissent and underscored how public discussion on emerging differences would damage its electoral prospects,” an NCP MLA said. Another MLA said, “They also complained that several development projects were being held up by ministers belonging to the other two Mahayuti constituents, particularly Shiv Sena, leaving them struggling to deliver on commitments in their constituencies.”

The development is significant as until recently, only national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare were perceived to be unhappy with the party’s new style of functioning. However, the latest expressions of collective discontent suggest that the unease has spread among other senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, who are considered close to Sunetra and her family.

Also Read I NCP turmoil: Sunetra Pawar calls meeting with all MLAs, MLCs in unity show

Both were part of the delegation that met Shah on Sunday, in the absence of Sunetra and Parth. A senior NCP leader confirmed that Shah had expressed his displeasure about the party’s failure to maintain unity, pointing out that it was emerging as the weak link in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

After the legislators’ meeting, Tatkare downplayed the absence of a major chunk of legislators, saying: “Only three to four could not attend. The rest, along with all the MPs, senior party leaders and ministers were present at the meeting.”

He however confirmed that some MLAs had raised concerns over not receiving sufficient funds for development works. “They used to receive funds when Ajit Dada held the finance portfolio,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did NCP legislators raise at the meeting?

They expressed unhappiness over the infighting and raised concerns about inadequate funds for constituency-level development works, including proposals they said were being held up by ministers from other Mahayuti parties.

What assurances did Parth and Jay Pawar give senior leaders?

They assured senior leaders that they would ensure better coordination and consultation with stakeholders before organisational decisions, and that everyone would be consulted and treated with due respect.

What did Amit Shah urge NCP leaders to do?

He asked the party’s top brass to address internal differences, settle the rifts and ensure the party remained united.
Powered ByAsk HT
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik

Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.

parth pawaramit shahncp
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Sunetra Pawar holds NCP meet amid buzz over internal discord
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks