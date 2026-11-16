Supriya Sule’s support for delimitation bill draws open censure from Awhad’s daughter

MUMBAI: In a startling move, NCP (SP) youth leader Natasha Awhad—daughter of MLA Jitendra Awhad, known for his proximity to party chief Sharad Pawar—has strongly opposed the possibility of her party supporting the proposed delimitation bill. Natasha said that if reports about her party considering support for the bill were true, she would “absolutely condemn” the decision.

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The youth leader’s statement is in open opposition to the stand taken by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and has raised eyebrows in political circles and speculation about Natasha’s future moves.

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Supriya Sule on Saturday had expressed her party’s willingness to consider the bill, provided there was a 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states. Justifying this stand, she said the huge rise in the electorate had made it increasingly difficult for MPs to reach out to every voter. “The central government placed a proposal before us, stating that the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased proportionately by 50% in every state,” she said. “I said that there would be no reason to oppose such a proposal, and we would seriously consider it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Natasha Awhad on Sunday evening openly opposed Sule’s stand. In a post on X, she said: ‘If the reports that my party is considering supporting the delimitation bill are true, then I absolutely condemn this decision. Anyone who wants to preserve the democratic fabric of this nation must vociferously oppose the bill! To support the bill would be to do a massive disservice to this nation and its Constitution.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Natasha Awhad on Sunday evening openly opposed Sule’s stand. In a post on X, she said: ‘If the reports that my party is considering supporting the delimitation bill are true, then I absolutely condemn this decision. Anyone who wants to preserve the democratic fabric of this nation must vociferously oppose the bill! To support the bill would be to do a massive disservice to this nation and its Constitution.’ {{/usCountry}}

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Natasha described the delimitation move as “unconstitutional” and aimed at restricting the Opposition’s electoral prospects while giving the BJP an unfair advantage. Adding that the BJP was grasping at straws as its popularity continued to wane, she expressed the hope that the NCP (SP) would reconsider its stance.