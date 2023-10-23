Tackling the topic that was not in the syllabus

The ruling alliance is trying hard to launch a narrative to counter Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who has now expanded the demand for the quota and is getting the support of the community to a large extent. He began seeking certificates of Kunbi sub-caste to Marathas in Marathwada (central Maharashtra) to get the benefits of reservation under Other Backward Classes (OBC). Now he has demanded that it should be given to all Marathas in the state. On Sunday, he announced to intensify the agitation if the government doesn’t accept the demand by October 24. On Sunday, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced to intensify the agitation if the government doesn’t accept the demand by October 24. (HT PHOTO)

The ruling alliance leaders are planning to counter his demand with Marathas among them coming out openly to say that all Marathas don’t want to be called Kunbis. A sizeable section of the Maratha community takes pride in calling itself “96 kuli Maratha” -- the elites within the caste. Many among them don’t even recognise Kunbis as Marathas. The ruling alliance is now harping on these sections to counter Jarange-Patil. Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has already said that all Marathas don’t want certificates as Kunbis. Ramdas Kadam, a leader from CM Shinde-led Sena, has echoed Rane. The ruling parties are also assessing the situation across the state. Its leaders feel that Jarange-Patil will have a limited impact outside the Marathwada region.

Over the past few years, BJP has been trying to win over Marathas. It managed to get several influential Maratha leaders on its side. From the late Vinayak Mete to descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, several Maratha leaders who were vocal on the issue of reservation, made common cause with BJP. The party got a Maratha chief minister in Eknath Shinde, it also has prominent Maratha faces such as Ajit Pawar and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in its government. But then, Jarange-Patil came out of the syllabus. As he prepares to step up his agitation, BJP and its allies will need a better strategy to deal with him.

Building brick by brick

Their actual strength on the ground is not known but the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are trying to build a broad opposition coalition brick by brick. Saturday’s informal meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar at the former’s office at Y B Chavan Center in south Mumbai is an indication that the MVA is seriously trying to get Ambedkar on board. Ambedkar’s experiment to bring various socially backward castes along with sections of minorities together has yielded some success. In the last Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the VBA showed its ability to get a sizeable chunk of votes. Congress heavyweights like Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde lost the Lok Sabha elections due to votes polled by the VBA candidates. Most Congress-NCP leaders were almost certain that Ambedkar and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had formed the VBA with the blessings of the BJP to split the Opposition votes—especially the Dalit and Muslim votes. With the BJP fortifying its side by vertical splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, the MVA is looking at smaller parties to improve its position. The MVA leaders are in talks with at least half a dozen smaller parties such as the Peasants and Workers Party, two factions of Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party , and the Left parties. They are also changing their opinion about Ambedkar (Owaisi left the VBA ahead of the 2019 assembly elections). Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been insisting on the inclusion of Ambedkar-led outfit and has already announced his party’s tie-up with him. After initial hesitancy, Congress too is on board. Its central leaders have already reached out to Ambedkar. The last obstacle in this was Pawar, who didn’t trust Ambedkar. Saturday’s development indicates that things could be changing. If Pawar agrees, VBA would become part of the MVA. It could be a shot in the arm for the MVA.

The importance of being Vikhe-Patil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Shirdi, the assembly constituency of revenue minister Radhakrishna Patil, on Thursday. This will be his second visit to Vikhe-Patil’s constituency in Ahmednagar which shows the growing influence of former Congress heavyweight who joined BJP five years ago. Radhakrishna’s grandfather Vithalrao Vikhe Patil formed the first cooperative sugar factory in the country. The family is seen as one of the leaders of the cooperative sector that dominates politics of a large part of Maharashtra. PM Modi’s latest visit also assumes significance in the context that the BJP may have to find a successor to Eknath Shinde, who has the sword of disqualification hanging over his head. The growing importance of Vikhe Patil may not amuse Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, both of whom are regarded as future chief ministerial choices.

CM Shinde versus Ganesh Naik

When they were in Shiv Sena, their rivalry was well known. Then Ganesh Naik joined the BJP from NCP. A few years later, Eknath Shinde hopped on the BJP bandwagon by splitting the Shiv Sena. The two rivals from Thane district have now ended up on the same side but have not buried the hatchet yet. While Shinde has become chief minister, Naik could not even get a ministerial berth. Further, Shinde seems to be interfering in Naik’s bastion of Navi Mumbai. Little wonder, Naik has now publicly spoken against Shinde’s plan for redeveloping slums in the satellite city. Shinde has not reacted yet, but it looks like the enmity will continue in the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailesh Gaikwad Shailesh Gaikwad is senior associate editor, Hindustan Times. He heads the political bureau in HT’s Mumbai edition. In his career of over 18 years, he has covered Maharashtra politics, state government and urban governance issues. ...view detail