Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tardeo building fire: Death toll climbs to 9
mumbai news

Tardeo building fire: Death toll climbs to 9

Mumbai: Death toll in Tardeo’s Kamala building fire went up to 9 on Friday, as Dhaval Salkar, 23, who was admitted to Masina hospital died at 5
One more person who died in the fire remains unidentified, according to the BMC. (ANI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 10:40 PM IST
ByEeshanpriya  MS

Mumbai: Death toll in Tardeo’s Kamala building fire went up to 9 on Friday, as Dhaval Salkar, 23, who was admitted to Masina hospital died at 5.15 pm on Friday. Eight others who were injured in the fire remain admitted at Bhatia hospital. Five are in critical condition, while three are stable. So far, 13 people have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

On Saturday, a massive fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.26 am on the 19th floor of the 20-storey building at Nana Chowk in Tardeo named Sachinam heights, also called as Kamla building by the residents. A total of 30 people were injured in the fire, six of whom were declared dead on Saturday.

Those who died on Saturday were identified as Hitesh Subodh Mistry (40), Mausmi Subodh Mistry (45), Meena Subodh Mistry (65) of flat 1904 on the 19th floor that was completely gutted in the fire, Purshottam Chopdekar (42) who lived on the 16th floor and Manjuben Kantharia who lived on 19th floor.

The toll climbed to seven on Monday as Manisha Singh, 38, was declared dead at Nair Hospital at 7 am. It went up to 8 on Thursday, as Madhuri Chopdekar, 35, who was admitted to Kasturba hospital and was in a critical condition died at 12.30 am on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

One more person who died in the fire remains unidentified, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP