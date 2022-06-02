Terror funding case: Mumbai ATS nabs 'handler' of arrested Junaid from J&K
The Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad on Thursday arrested a second accused in J&K in the probe involving an accused Mohammd Junaid Mohammd Ata in a terror funding case.
The second arrested accused is an alleged handler of Mohammd Junaid Mohammd Ata who was arrested from Dapodi area of Pune on May 24. The ATS has taken transit remand of the accused in J&K and will bring him to Mumbai for further questioning.
According to the ATS officials, Junaid was in touch with the arrested accused and agency found several evidence including their chats and discussions related to anti-national activities.
The FIR against Mohammad Junaid was registered based on a complaint lodged by assistant police inspector Swapnil Chavan. According to officials, he was found accepting ₹10,000 as funds from a J&K-based terror organisation. The ATS alleged that Junaid travelled to the Valley at least four times and was in touch with the Lashkar-e-Toiba leadership. He allegedly took ₹10,000 as funds to procure arms and further terrorist agenda.
Manjusha Bhosale, a police inspector attached with the ATS, had told the court that Junaid was allegedly in touch with Hamidulla Zargar of Kulgaon, Aftab Shah of Kishtwad and Umar - all from Jammu and Kashmir. The ATS told the court that these three people are wanted in the case.
