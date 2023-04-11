Thane nayab tahsildar arrested accepting 1.42 lakh bribe

THANE: A nayab tahsildar attached to Thane Tahsildar office was trapped and arrested by Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday evening for accepting a ₹1,42 lakh bribe, said an official of the Anti Corrupton Bureau, Thane unit. HT Image

The Nayab Tahsildar has been identified as Vasudev Bishan Pawar, 57. ACB officials said that Pawar was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹1,42,000 from the complainant for converting agricultural land t non-agricultural land.

The complainant had approached Pawar for converting an acquaintance’s agricultural land in Nagaon area in Thane into non-agricultural land. On March 29, Pawar had allegedly demanded a bribe to issue the certificate required for converting the land for non-agricultural work and had settled the bribe amount of ₹1.42 lakh. Following this, the complainant approached the Anti Corruption Branch, Thane.

Following the complaint, Anil Gherdikar, Additional Superintendent and Sunil Lokhande, Superintendent at ACB’s Thane unit had formed a team led by Deputy SP Pramod Jadhav and laid a trap at the government rest house in Thane on Monday and caught Pawar red-handed accepting the bribe amount.