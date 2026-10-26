Thane: Thane is preparing for possible water shortages over the coming year, with the municipal corporation drawing up a micro-level action plan that includes disconnecting illegal taps, GPS-tracking tankers, reviving public wells and stopping civic water supply to major infrastructure projects. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) currently receives 590 million litres per day (MLD) against a demand of 640 MLD, leaving the city with a daily shortfall of 50 MLD.

Thane, India - October -25, 2026: With a likely El Nino effect raising fears of a water shortage over the coming year, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started preparing a micro-level water plan for the next nine to 10 months. The plan includes a crackdown on illegal tap connections and the plumbers behind them, the transfer of valve operators, GPS tracking of water tankers, a halt on civic water for big infrastructure projects such as the Metro and for car wash centres, and the revival of public wells. Thane currently faces a daily shortfall of 50 MLD, as it receives only 590 MLD against a demand of 640 MLD. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, October -25, 2026. ( photo Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (Praful Gangurde)

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The plan follows a meeting held last week by municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao with department heads and assistant commissioners of all ward committees. Officials have been directed to assess local water sources, supply networks and potential problem areas, and prepare action plans with reviews every 15 days until June 30, 2027.

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“Our priority is to anticipate problems in supply, make distribution more effective and ensure citizens face the least inconvenience,” Rao said. He added that residents in areas where water zoning is introduced would be informed in advance so they could plan their household use.

The TMC will form squads in every ward committee to identify and disconnect illegal water connections. Cases will be registered against plumbers allegedly involved in facilitating water theft. Assistant commissioners will provide staff and security guards, with police assistance where required.

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{{^usCountry}} Valve operators will also be monitored, and those who have worked in the same area for a long time will be transferred. The civic body plans to GPS-map all its water tankers and is considering an online booking and registration system. Private tanker filling points and their sources will also be monitored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Valve operators will also be monitored, and those who have worked in the same area for a long time will be transferred. The civic body plans to GPS-map all its water tankers and is considering an online booking and registration system. Private tanker filling points and their sources will also be monitored. {{/usCountry}}

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The TMC has stopped water supply to the Metro, elevated corridor, coastal road and ring Metro projects until further orders. These projects will instead receive treated water from sewage treatment plants. Civic drinking water will also be barred from use at car-washing centres, construction sites, gardens and for other commercial purposes.

The civic body will also work on restoring public wells. Of the 350 wells in the city, 202 are usable, while 35 restored wells are already in use. Officials have been directed to prepare a schedule to clean, repair and revive the remaining wells, including those in Diva, Mumbra and village areas.

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Nodal officers will be appointed to follow up on complaints about disrupted supply, low pressure and irregular distribution. The city engineer will hold weekly review meetings, while a dedicated WhatsApp number for water complaints will be announced. The TMC will also launch a social media campaign to promote water conservation.