Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications (ABA) filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday.
His advocate’s plea for seven-day time to appeal in the High Court was also not allowed.
A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The order on the ABAs had repeatedly been postponed for various reasons with Judge NK Brahme finally giving his order on Saturday.
The woman’s advocate, Lucy Massey, said, “Both bail applications have been rejected. We have been told in short that Ganesh Naik is influential and can influence the matter which is serious. Hence bails have been rejected. His advocate had asked for seven days to file an appeal before the High Court but that too was not allowed.. We are ready if they approach court.”
Ganesh Naik and his advocate remained unavailable for comment.
The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations. “There is nothing from him in writing or any comment in public. He does not have the guts to accept his child. One needs self-confidence and strength for all this,” the woman said. She claimed that she will also meet the CM and has also applied to join NCP.
-
As per BNHS wildlife research organisation counting, 1.30L flamingoes sighted in Thane creek this year, the most in last 5 years
The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Range Forest Department has claimed that more than 1.30 lakh flamingoes have visited Thane creek this year, the highest number in the last five years. It is as per the report submitted to them by The Bombay Natural History Society, a pan-India wildlife research organisation. Gujarat is the breeding ground for the flamingoes and since 1994, these birds started visiting Thane creek before going further to south.
-
45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday. The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
-
HC upholds life-term of man who stabbed aunt 54 times
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday upheld the life sentence handed down by the sessions court to a 33-year-old from Pune for killing the convict, Saket Vikas Panase's maternal aunt by stabbing his maternal aunt Mangala Darbhe, 58, who resided in Mulund's 54 times at Mulund in August 2010. HC held the trial court was justified in convicting the accused for the alleged offence based of the evidence on record. Panase had come to Mumbai after failing in exams.
-
First batch of students from SPPU, Goethe Institut teacher’s training course graduate
PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) department of foreign languages and Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan who had collaborated for a teacher's training programme equivalent to BEd degree in 2021, now have the first batch of teachers ready. Aishwariya Ketkar, a student of the pilot programme and also a student of MA German at SPPU is thrilled as she received her certificate for DLL (Deutsch Lehren Lernen or 'learning how to teach German').
-
₹1,500/acre aid to Punjab farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab government on Saturday announced ₹1,500 per acre as financial assistance to farmers opting for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in the coming paddy season. Read: Patiala clashes: Punjab CM orders transfer of 3 cops While announcing this decision in his video message, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that farmers can start sowing paddy from May 20, using the DSR technique.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics