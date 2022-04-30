Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik

In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications (ABA) filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday.

His advocate’s plea for seven-day time to appeal in the High Court was also not allowed.

A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The order on the ABAs had repeatedly been postponed for various reasons with Judge NK Brahme finally giving his order on Saturday.

The woman’s advocate, Lucy Massey, said, “Both bail applications have been rejected. We have been told in short that Ganesh Naik is influential and can influence the matter which is serious. Hence bails have been rejected. His advocate had asked for seven days to file an appeal before the High Court but that too was not allowed.. We are ready if they approach court.”

Ganesh Naik and his advocate remained unavailable for comment.

The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations. “There is nothing from him in writing or any comment in public. He does not have the guts to accept his child. One needs self-confidence and strength for all this,” the woman said. She claimed that she will also meet the CM and has also applied to join NCP.