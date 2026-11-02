The phone that once connected Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray stopped ringing

It’s been seven years since the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP split over the issue of chief ministership after the 2019 elections but both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have not forgotten the episode that later changed the course of politics in Maharashtra.

Mumbai, India. Oct 29, 2026 - First-time Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray together on the dais at Veer Savarkar Hall in Dadar for the release of a book by cartoonist Prashant Kulkarni. Mumbai, India. Oct 29, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Speaking on Thursday at the release of a book on Maharashtra’s cartoonists compiled by renowned cartoonist Prashant Kulkarni, Fadnavis referred to his cabinet colleague Ashish Shelar’s remark that Fadnavis never disappointed if Raj Thackeray called him to attend any function. “I also used to go every time Uddhavji called me till 2019. After that he did not call me. I kept waiting but the phone never rang,” Fadnavis said. He was referring to Thackeray cutting off communication with him after the BJP leadership turned down his demand of sharing the chief ministership after the 2019 elections when the two parties together won adequate seats to form the government.

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Uddhav Thackeray responded to Fadnavis’ remarks at another book release function on Saturday. “The phone calls from some people stopped in 2019. Even if a call comes now, nothing will happen,” he remarked. The bitterness of the 2019 break-up appears to be still lingering.

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At the Thursday programme, the three leaders present—Fadnavis and the Thackeray cousins—had apparently decided not to rake up any political issues. As such, all three steered clear of contentious topics. However, they could not resist taking potshots at one another. In response to Shelar’s remarks that one had to route a request through Raj Thackeray to ensure that Fadnavis attended a function, the MNS chief quipped: “I hope you let him continue as chief minister.” The statement evoked laughter from the audience, as there has been speculation that Fadnavis could be sent to Delhi as a union minister at some point of time.

When Fadnavis spoke, he referred to the two microphones placed at either end of the dais. Going to the one on the right side of those sitting on the dais, he remarked: “Since all of you went to the left, I deliberately took the right.” The context of the quip: the Opposition’s ongoing agitations on various issues, of which the Thackeray cousins are a part. The BJP has been describing these movements as stemming from the “leftist” agenda.

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New irritant for BJP

After Sanjay Raut, it is the Shiv Sena’s Pune city chief Ravindra Dhangekar who has become an irritant for BJP leaders in Maharashtra. Dhangekar has been criticising and taunting his party’s ally for quite some time now. In the legislative council election, he publicly opposed BJP candidate Smita Jadhav. Following the legislative council results, he got into a slanging match with BJP leaders, and even pointed out that he had publicly appealed to voters not to vote for Jadhav. BJP leaders are now demanding that Sena chief Eknath Shinde take action against him. On Saturday, Shinde asked Dhangekar to observe restraint.

In his previous avatar as a Congress leader, Dhangekar had embarrassed the BJP when he defeated its candidate in Kasba Pet, a traditional BJP stronghold in Pune, in an assembly byelection. However, the BJP reclaimed the seat in 2024, and Dhangekar then joined the Shiv Sena. His BJP bashing, however, has continued. Can Shinde defend him for long?

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Patil’s 3 legislator nephews from 3 parties

Former NCP MLA from Solapur district Rajan Patil, who was in the spotlight during the civic polls for alleged high-handedness against the Opposition, is in the news again. This time, however, it is not for bullying but for an interesting coincidence. Following the legislative council election results, Patil has acquired a unique distinction. His three nephews are now legislators and that too from three different parties: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rahul Patil and now Pratapsinh Patil who was elected to the state legislative council from Aurangabad graduates’ constituency on an NCP (SP) ticket.

Handling social media or more?

Is political strategist Prashant Kishor advising the NCP’s new leadership? It is no secret that Kishor has been meeting NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth. However, the party has not appointed him to any official position or hired him as a strategist. Most senior NCP leaders are still clueless about his role in the party’s decisions though they say he has advised the leadership to keep its focus on Sunetra Pawar as the leader holding the mantle after Ajit Pawar. Last week, some NCP leaders told media persons that Kishor would be advising the party on handling social media. Many, however, doubt whether his role will be limited to social media.