Threat email sent to Vibgyor schools in Kharghar, Belapur, Airoli; students sent home

NAVI MUMBAI: Students of Vibgyor schools in Kharghar, Belapur and Airoli were sent home as a precautionary measure on Friday after the institutions received threatening emails, leading to security checks on their premises by police officers.

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The email sent to Vibgyor School in Sector 16, Kharghar, carried the message “Save your children”, police said. Similar emails were reportedly received by the school’s branches in Belapur and Airoli.

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The threat came on the same day that a similar email was received at the Mumbai Mayor’s office, naming the civic body’s office, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several schools in the city as potential targets. The identity of the person or group behind the emails has not been established.

Police personnel from Kharghar police station visited the school, while a squad was deployed to inspect the premises and other relevant areas.

“No suspicious object or untoward incident had been detected during the inspections at the time of the police update. Police personnel were deployed at the school, and precautionary security measures were put in place to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff members,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Joshi.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said an inquiry into the threatening emails was under way. Parents and citizens were urged not to spread rumours or circulate unverified information on social media and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an inquiry into the threatening emails was under way. Parents and citizens were urged not to spread rumours or circulate unverified information on social media and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. {{/usCountry}}