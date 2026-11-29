MUMBAI: A suspected electric vehicle (EV) battery explosion triggered a fire at a Govandi house in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, with critical burn injuries.

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According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire is suspected to have started when the battery of an electric two-wheeler, owned by Salman Khan, 30, exploded while it was being charged on the first floor of the house. The exact cause of the fire will be established after an investigation.

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The fire broke out around 3.39am at a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shivaji Nagar. It spread to electrical wiring and installations, clothes and the two-wheeler’s battery. Fire brigade personnel brought it under control by 4.22am.

The injured were identified as Salman, his wife Roshana Khan, 27, and their one-year-old daughter, Subra Fatima Khan. All three were rushed to Sion Hospital and admitted to its burns ward in critical condition.

Salman suffered 45% burns, Roshana sustained 22% burns, while the child suffered 17% burns. All three have been placed on oxygen support, hospital officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first reported incident of a fire involving an EV battery in the city. In October 2022, a flat in Mazgaon was gutted after a short circuit occurred while an electric vehicle battery was being charged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first reported incident of a fire involving an EV battery in the city. In October 2022, a flat in Mazgaon was gutted after a short circuit occurred while an electric vehicle battery was being charged. {{/usCountry}}