Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ticket clerk severely injured as passenger assaults her

ByAnamika Gharat
Oct 19, 2024 07:08 AM IST

A passenger assaulted a ticket clerk over change at Kalyan station, leading to protests by staff for better security. The attacker was detained.

THANE: A passenger assaulted a ticket clerk over a dispute pertaining to change after purchasing a ticket at Kalyan railway station on Friday. Kalyan Government Railway Police have detained the passenger. Other staff closed the booking counter for an hour in protest.

Ticket clerk severely injured as passenger assaults her
Ticket clerk severely injured as passenger assaults her

The incident took place on Friday morning, when the attacker, Ansar Sheikh, 35, approached the ticket counter at Kalyan station with 20 to purchase a 15 ticket to Byculla. At the time, Roshni Patil was the only ticket clerk at the counter. According to the Pandhari Kande, senior police inspector of the Kalyan Railway Police Station, Patil requested Sheikh to either provide exact fare or to wait until she gets change from other passengers before she could issue his ticket. A dispute over this escalated into a verbal argument and Sheikh, in a fit of anger, stormed in the ticket counter. He beat her up till she fell unconscious.

Her colleagues were outside at the time but when they returned to the counter, they immediately informed Kande, who rushed to the location with his team. The police team searched the Kalyan station and detained Ansar Sheikh. A case will be registered against him at the railway police station.

Ashwini Shinde, a railway employee who also works at ticket booking counter, said, “Due to lack of security for ticket clerks, we often face such incidents. We frequently must endure verbal abuse and physical assaults from passengers. Roshni also claimed that her gold jewellery was stolen. Police are checking CCTV camera.” Patil sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the railway hospital where she is undergoing treatment, added the colleague.

Reacting to the situation, ticket clerks at Kalyan railway station staged a work stoppage, demanding security in the ticket counter area. They urged the government to prioritize their request for enhanced safety measures. The ticket booking counter was reopened an hour later.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On