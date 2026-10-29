Mumbai: The Mumbai police have stepped up checks at hotels and lodges across the city after investigators found that several accused in the October 18 firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff had allegedly stayed at local lodgings using forged identity documents.

Tiger Shroff firing: Cops step up checks at city hotels, lodges

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Police stations have been directed to scrutinise guest lists, verify identity documents where necessary and keep a watch on suspicious occupants. The move follows revelations that alleged shooters Rehan Ansari and Phool Singh had stayed at different hotels and lodges for nearly a month.

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“The Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC), formed in 2012 to keep an eye on anti-social elements and criminal activities, checks hotels and lodges. We have been directed to keep an eye on suspicious guests,” a police officer said.

Investigators also found that Radha Verma and Babita Rao, who allegedly came to Mumbai to supply the pistol used in the firing, stayed at lodges in Dadar East using forged documents. Police teams have conducted panchnamas and seized one room where the accused had stayed, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} ATC teams routinely visit lodging establishments, but officers have now been asked to examine guest registers more closely and speak to staff about occupants whose behaviour raises suspicion, including those staying for long periods or moving around at unusual hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ATC teams routinely visit lodging establishments, but officers have now been asked to examine guest registers more closely and speak to staff about occupants whose behaviour raises suspicion, including those staying for long periods or moving around at unusual hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have also been told to check identity documents and verify their authenticity where required, including through the UIDAI website, an officer said.

“We have started making more rounds to lodging and boarding establishments and alerted their staff following the directions,” another officer said.

However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma said no circular had been issued, describing the checks as routine work. “There is no circular and it’s just routine work,” he said.