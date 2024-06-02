TMC’s neurosurgery dept gets iUS machine to perform complex brain tumour surgeries

Mumbai: The neurosurgery department of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Parel has procured an intraoperative Ultrasound (iUS) machine which is crucial for safely and accurately removing intrinsic brain tumours. HT Image

Combined with navigational aids (like surgical GPS systems), the iUS machine allows neurosurgeons to precisely track tumour remnants. Further, when combined with brain mapping techniques like awake surgery, they enable the removal of tumours radically, even near critical functioning brain regions.

According to Dr Aliasgar Moiyadi, chief of neurosurgery, at TMC, this advanced tool is likely to benefit a large number of brain tumour patients operated at the centre, many of whom are unable to access advanced care at subsidised rates elsewhere.

“The iUS is less costly than other intraoperative imaging systems (like intraoperative MRI) and particularly beneficial for resource-constrained healthcare systems like ours. The department has also led efforts to train neurosurgeons and equip them with the necessary skills to optimally perform iUS-guided surgeries, conducting training courses both in India as well as globally, hoping that more neurosurgeons can adopt this useful technique and disseminate the benefits to a larger number of patients across India,” he said.

The equipment was unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Dr Shailesh Shrikhande, deputy director of TMH, Dr Moiyadi, and Chaitanya Sarawate, managing director.

Speaking at the launch event, Sarawate said, “Poised to revolutionise neurosurgery, the bkActiv Ultrasound system brings state-of-the-art capabilities of intraoperative, real-time, high-resolution imaging, enabling surgeons to navigate delicate brain structures with greater precision, and help enable more effective surgeries.”

Dr Shrikhande who is also spearheading the state-of-the-art Platinum Jubilee Block (PJB) project emphasised the need to judiciously integrate advanced yet cost-efficient technology in the operating room that will help improve patient outcomes without burdening the costs to the institute.