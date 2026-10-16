Mumbai: To counter efforts by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu right wing groups to restrict Navratri celebrations to Hindus, and to provide a caste-, religion- and gender-neutral platform for people, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) and Mumbai For Peace (MfP) are co-organising ‘Samtecha Garba’ or ‘Garba for Equality’ this weekend at Prabhadevi and Mumbra.

To counter discrimination, ‘Garba of Equality’ to be held this weekend

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The theme of the two-day programme, to be held over the weekend, is ‘Manasancha…Manasansathi’ or ‘Of the people…For the people’. The first event will be held on Saturday at Tilak Bhavan in Prabhadevi, followed by another on Sunday at Friendz Turf in Mumbra. Both events are open to all, across age groups, and participants have been urged to bring along their garba squad comprising friends, family and neighbours.

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“More than a celebration of Navratri, Samtecha Garba is a joyful statement against divisiveness and communal hate. A curated music playlist built around equality, friendship and constitutional values will keep the circles moving and each evening will close with an award ceremony felicitating the best dancers and standout participants,” said Nandkishor Talashilkar, state secretary, MANS.

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{{^usCountry}} Founded by acclaimed rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune in 2013, allegedly at the behest of Hindutva outfits, MANS works to promote scientific temper and counter superstition among people across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Founded by acclaimed rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune in 2013, allegedly at the behest of Hindutva outfits, MANS works to promote scientific temper and counter superstition among people across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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MfP, the co-organiser of the programme, is a platform comprising Mumbaikars committed to safeguarding the city’s plural character and nurturing communal harmony.

Sameer Wagle from MfP told Hindustan Times that the two-day programme is part of a larger series of cultural interventions by the organisation. “It is aimed at countering and communalism while reinforcing Mumbai’s identity as a city of love, tolerance and inclusivity,” Wagle said.

According to the organisers, the two-day programme is backed by voluntary civil society groups such as Parcham and Bebaak, as well as several ordinary citizens.

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Last month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the participation of Muslims in garba and dandiya programmes during Navratri. VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair had told HT that the organisation had reached out to organisers of garba and dandiya events, urging them to check the Aadhaar cards of people attending such programmes and only allow participants wearing a tilak (a sacred mark applied on the forehead).

According to Nair, the measures were not aimed at any particular community but were precautionary in nature, intended to protect the cultural identity of Hindu festivals.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray subsequently slammed the move and questioned the VHP’s authority to issue “certificates of Hindutva”, saying Mumbai’s festivals had traditionally brought together people across religious, caste and linguistic barriers.

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Last month, BJP legislator Sanjay Upadhyay too reportedly called for Muslims to be banned from attending such festive events, whereas former BJP Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty is of the view that participation should be conditional, restricted to those wearing a tilak and following Hindu rituals.