Torres fraud: Ukrainian actor held for aiding prime suspects

MUMBAI: Police officers posing as film producers have arrested a Ukranian actor working in the Indian film industry in Mumbai, in connection with the Torres Jewellery investment fraud. Officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested Armen Ataian late on Monday night, after arranging a meeting ostensibly to discuss possible work with him. Armen Ataian

Police said Ataian’s name had cropped up after the arrest of Tausif Riyaz in Lonavala on January 26. Riyaz, alias John Carter, was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Platinum Hern Private Limited, the company that owned the Torres Jewellery brand.

Police said Ataian was hired to play minor roles, as a Russian or Ukranian, in films and web series. He was living in Madh in Mumbai, along with two Russians. “All of them work in the film industry,” said Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, EOW.

EOW officials said Ataian was not on their list of wanted accused but had helped the prime accused set up Platinum Hern, according to Riyaz. “We also learnt that Ataian had introduced Riyaz to the Ukrainians, who have fled the country and are the main accused in the case. He had arranged the first meeting of the Ukrainians, Riyaz and others, in February 2023. He also introduced the Ukrainians to a chartered accountant, who helped them register the company, Platinum Hern Private Limited, in India,” said the police officer. “We have learnt that Ataian had kept in touch with them.”

Police said that Ataian was not cooperating with the investigation and is claiming he is an Indian citizen, born in India, with a father of foreign origin. “However, we have not found any relatives of his in the country. We have also found, prima facie, that his birth certificate is fake, and have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to confirm the same,” said the police officer.

Ataian has been remanded to police custody till February 3.

Ukranians fled via Poland

The Torres fraud, which lured hundreds of small investors through fraudulent investment schemes via its stores in and around Mumbai, surfaced on January 6. Police are on the lookout for several Ukrainians and a Turkish suspect, all of whom have fled the country.

The EOW has issued Lookout Circulars and Blue Corner Notices against Olena Stoian, director of Platinum Hern, Viktoriia Kovalenko, Oleksandr Borovyk, Oleksandr Zapichenko, Oleksandra Brunkivska, Oleksandra Tredokhib, Artem Oliferchuk, Lurchenko Igor and Mustafa Karakoc. The latter is a Turkish citizen, while the rest are Ukranians, according to the police.

“We have learnt that most of them fled India via Poland by December 29. Poland and Ukraine share borders, and we suspect that’s how they entered Ukraine. The fraud came to light after they left,” said the police officer.

Apart from Ataian, the other five suspects arrested so far are: general manager of Platinum Hearn, Taniya Xasatova alias Tazagul Xasatova, a Uzbek; director, Sarvesh Surve; store in-charge Valentina Ganesh Kumar, of Russian origin; CEO of Platinum Hern, Tausif Riyaz; and hawala operator, Alpesh Khara.