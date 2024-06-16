 Two boys drown in Vasai pond, search on for three friends | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Two boys drown in Vasai pond, search on for three friends

ByMegha Sood
Jun 16, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The five boys were identified as Abhishek Sharma, 14, Amit Suryavanshi, 11, Dholu Saheb Gupta, 10, Krishnalal Gupta, 16, and an unidentified minor

MUMBAI: Two boys aged 11 and 14 drowned in a pond in Vasai East on Saturday afternoon. According to the fire brigade officials, five friends, all residents of Fatherwadi, had gone for an afternoon swim in a quarry filled with rainwater. Search for three others is ongoing.

The five boys were identified as Abhishek Sharma, 14, Amit Suryavanshi, 11, Dholu Saheb Gupta, 10, Krishnalal Gupta, 16, and an unidentified minor.

Dilip Palav, a fire brigade officer, stated that the rescue operation for the remaining three boys is still ongoing. The bodies of Sharma and Suryavanshi were sent to the civic hospital.

“The kids jumped into the pond. They could not gauge the depth of the pond they might have drowned,” said Palav. The boys had left their houses at 1pm and met behind the Vidya Vikasini English High School, where the pond is.

When the five did not return even after three hours, their parents started looking for them. Residents of the area said that they saw the bodies of two boys floating in the pond and reported it to the Waliv police and fire brigade officers, who fished out the bodies. “We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further,” said a police officer from the Waliv police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
