MUMBAI: A van transporting 600 kilograms of silver bricks from Mumbai to Gujarat crashed into the divider at Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Friday morning, killing the driver and the cleaner and leaving another occupant critically injured. Two die as van carrying 600kg silver crashes into divider on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

According to the highway traffic police, the van belonged to a Mumbai-based company, Nakoda Bullion, and it was en route to deliver a consignment to the ‘Modison’ company in Valsad, Gujarat. Around 6.30am, when the van was near the Charoti flyover, the driver lost control of the vehicle – the van crashed into the median divider on the Gujarat-bound carriageway and veered onto the Mumbai-bound carriageway, only to be hit by an oncoming trailer truck. The accident was so severe that the driver and cleaner got thrown out of the van, resulting in their death, while a third occupant sustained critical injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kasa, police said.

“All the silver bricks inside the van were intact and safe. Their value exceeds ₹17 crore. We have taken the bricks into custody,” a police officer said.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating if the accident was caused due to human error or a fault with the vehicle.