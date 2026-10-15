MUMBAI: Dirty toilets, a poorly maintained canteen, garbage and foul-smelling drainage water have raised questions about the condition of basic facilities at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), one of Mumbai’s promInent management institutes affiliated to the University of Mumbai.

University panel flags poor facilities at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute.

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Photographs taken during a recent inspection by university Senate members, Pradeep Sawant and Alpesh Yadav, and former Senate member Rajan Kolambekar, highlighted the poor conditions at the institute.

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“In one of the toilets, a bird’s nest with eggs in them was found. White stains, possibly bird droppings, and dirt covered parts of the floor, making the toilet unfit for use. We largely avoid using the toilets on campus,” said a student. He also pointed to the poor quality of food served in the canteen and the institute’s library. “We filed a complaint with the management several times, but they failed to address the issues.”

The canteen’s kitchen also appeared to fail even a basic hygiene test. The photographs showed dirty walls, stained tiles, utensils piled near the washing area and large vessels on the floor. One of them contained what appeared to be prepared food. The cooking and washing areas too did not appear to be hygienic

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{{^usCountry}} “During our visit, we also discovered that one of the building’s lifts had been out of order for nearly a month. Garbage and foul-smelling drainage water were also reported on the ground floor,” said Sawant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During our visit, we also discovered that one of the building’s lifts had been out of order for nearly a month. Garbage and foul-smelling drainage water were also reported on the ground floor,” said Sawant. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the library had been housed in a corridor on the first floor for want of space. This raises questions about whether students have adequate space to read and study,” he said.

Senate members have urged the university administration to repair the toilets, fix problems with the canteen and drinking water coolers, and steps to address the cleanliness and maintenance issues. While repairs are undertaken, residential accommodation for officials and hostelites could be temporarily shifted to other university properties, Senate members suggested.