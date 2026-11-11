MUMBAI: A social worker was seriously injured when two to three assailants on a motorcycle attacked him with a knife on Tuesday morning in Vasai. The police said the activist, Anant Patil, suffered a deep stab injury to his abdomen and is reportedly critical.

Vasai social activist stabbed by unidentified assailants; critical

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The incident which occurred at 9 am sent shockwaves through the entire area. Police said Patil was on his way to his office when the unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate and attacked him with a knife. After stabbing Patil, they fled the scene.

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Although the stab wound caused significant blood loss, Patil managed to walk to a friend’s shop. The friend rushed Patil to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, Patil is a prominent local social worker actively involved in social, political, and religious events. He has also previously contested elections.

Patil’s friend, Pravin Kothiyan, said that he was at home when he learned about the attack. Pravin also mentioned that the previous evening, Patil was heard arguing with someone over the phone. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between this alleged argument and the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} The Manikpur police registered an attempt-to-murder case and are trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage. Since Patil is not in a condition to record his statement, the police are investigating if he had previous enmity with anyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Manikpur police registered an attempt-to-murder case and are trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage. Since Patil is not in a condition to record his statement, the police are investigating if he had previous enmity with anyone. {{/usCountry}}