Mumbai: The death of 19-year-old Vedant Manoj Patil, a first-year diploma student at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), on October 22, after he was diagnosed with dengue, has raised concerns over hygiene and health facilities for students at the institute. Students have complained about poor hostel conditions, irregular water supply, unhygienic toilets, poor food quality and waste lying near hostel buildings.

Students have complained about poor hostel conditions, irregular water supply, unhygienic toilets, poor food quality and waste lying near hostel buildings.

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Patil, who belonged to a farming family in Niphad, Nashik district, secured admission to the first-year diploma course in civil engineering through the fourth Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round on August 7. According to the institute, he had been staying outside the campus in Matunga with students from the chemical and mechanical engineering streams since September 1.

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He fell ill on October 16, after which his family took him to Nashik. Blood tests conducted on October 17 confirmed dengue. Despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated and he died on October 22 at 6:45 pm, the institute said.

Following his death, a PhD research scholar sent a letter to the VJTI director and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, seeking urgent action regarding the condition of student hostels. The complaint alleges that water shortages often prevent students from using toilets and washrooms properly. In the past, students illustrated this deficiency by sharing photographs and videos of toilets filled with human waste due to inadequate water for flushing, the complaint stated. HT has a copy of the letter.

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{{^usCountry}} Even before the student’s death, a complaint was reportedly submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in August, which led to an inspection. The inspectors noted that the canteen was unclean and asked the administration to address the issue. Despite this, the scholar claimed that worms were found in food, including Maggi served at the girls’ hostel mess, in October. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before the student’s death, a complaint was reportedly submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in August, which led to an inspection. The inspectors noted that the canteen was unclean and asked the administration to address the issue. Despite this, the scholar claimed that worms were found in food, including Maggi served at the girls’ hostel mess, in October. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint further alleges that waste remained uncleared behind hostel buildings for over a year, resulting in stagnant water and mosquito breeding. It claims that several students suffered from dengue, malaria and typhoid during the semester. HT has however not independently verified these allegations.

The scholar has demanded the resignation of three hostel officials and questioned the institute’s response to a complaint submitted on October 5 that underscored the same issues.

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Students have now started a signature campaign seeking action against the officials, with around 200 students signing the petition by Tuesday night.

VJTI director Sachin Kore said, “Various measures have already been undertaken, including regular fumigation, cleanliness drives, pest control and rodent control. The administration will continue to strengthen these efforts to ensure a clean, hygienic and a healthy campus environment, and safeguard the health and well-being of all students.”

Separately, Madhuri Manjerkar, a local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, wrote to the director demanding an immediate inspection of the campus by civic health and pest control officials. She also met the director along with party leader and senate member Pradeep Sawant, checking for mosquito breeding sites and asked for strict action against those found responsible.

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“Vedant Patil’s death is a serious matter that raises concerns about the health and safety of students. The institute premises must be inspected immediately to identify mosquito breeding sites and check whether proper hygiene measures are being followed. The authorities must take urgent preventive measures and ensure accountability if any negligence is found,” said Manjrekar.