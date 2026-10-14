MUMBAI: The two public agencies at the centre of the water crisis at the recently redeveloped BDD Chawl in Naigaon have finally promised to address the issue even as political representatives engage in a tug-of-war to win residents’ support.

Water crisis at BDD Chawl turns into political tug-of-war

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“We have applied to the BMC for enhanced water supply and expect to receive it soon,” said Milind Borikar, chief officer of the Mumbai Board at the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the agency that executed the massive redevelopment project.

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Residents allege that new apartments were handed over to them even though no arrangements were made to enhance water supply to 5,181 residential units the project added to the locality.

According to residents, the water main bringing water to BDD Chawl has a diameter of 100 mm, which suddenly narrows to just 60 mm. A senior civic official alleges that MHADA had not shared the plumbing layout maps with the BMC and was restricting access to the water tanks, making it difficult to assess and resolve the issue. MHADA has now indicated its willingness to have the plumbing system redone, Borikar told Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} Borikar said he has also asked the BMC to factor in an average of eight people per family instead of standard five, as the 550-sq ft redeveloped flats are significantly larger than the original 160-sq ft units. A senior civic official admits that the first phase of the complex requires at least 650,000 litres of water, but they are receiving only 80,000 litres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Borikar said he has also asked the BMC to factor in an average of eight people per family instead of standard five, as the 550-sq ft redeveloped flats are significantly larger than the original 160-sq ft units. A senior civic official admits that the first phase of the complex requires at least 650,000 litres of water, but they are receiving only 80,000 litres. {{/usCountry}}

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The water crisis has forced residents to adapt in unusual ways, and even that isn’t enough. Some are ordering food as there isn’t enough water to cook. Others are stretching budgets to launder their clothes as there is no water supply on some days and storing drinking water is a priority.

Meanwhile, after repeatedly urging local elected representatives to intervene on their behalf, two corporators and one MLA are finally stepping in to assist the residents. Corporator Urmila Panchal of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose constituency includes the eight BDD Chawls highrise buildings, said she is in discussions with the BMC’s F South ward to get wider water pipelines laid to ease the shortage.

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Amey Ghole of the Shiv Sena, who has also stepped in and who represents Wadala, met the residents on Tuesday and assured them that he will organise a meeting with the deputy mayor for resolution.

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, meanwhile, has assured residents that the water shortage would be addressed within four to five days. “I have discussed the issue with civic officials, who have initiated work to resolve it,” he claimed.

Vishal Mohite, a member of the ad hoc housing committee, says residents have run out of patience and are insisting on a long-term solution to the crisis even if it means major road excavation to lay a wider water main.