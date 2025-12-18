Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Dec 19-21)

Zakir Hussain: Learning to Learn (Photo exhibition) The showcase explores mentorship, discipline and the act of lifelong learning. (Birju Maharaj Parampara | Facebook page)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 12 pm to 8 pm

National Centre of Performing Arts, Nariman Point

Celebrated photographer Dayanita Singh shows images that spanning over four decades of photographing the late legendary tabla maestro. The showcase explores mentorship, discipline and the act of lifelong learning, which comprise two museum structures, six wall panels, and a storage unit.

Entry is free

Bones you’ll have at 60 are being built right now (Informal talk)

Sunday, 1 pm

True Tramm Trunk, BKC

The Society of Intellectuals gets Dr Rajesh Dharia, an orthopedic and joint-replacement surgeon to talk about bones. He discusses how bones are not fixed structures but living tissues that constantly rebuild through osteoblasts and osteoclasts. And how peak bone mass in our teens and 20s decide our fracture risk decades later. He will also talk about how nutrition, hormones and exercise can re-programme bone strength at different stages of life.

₹1,399. Register on societyofintellectuals.mojo.page

TM Krishna with Raghu Karnad (Discussion)

Sunday; 4pm

G5A, Mahalaxmi

The musician and the journalist talk about art, artistry, and what it means to live in world where social and political landscape keeps changing. The duo will also delve upon what it means to make art that responds to and reflects on the cultural upheavals of out time. They explore the responsibilities, possibilities and provocations that lie at the heart of artistic creation.

₹499. Register on skillboxes.com

Usha Uthup Nite (Music concert)

Friday, 7 pm

Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli

Everyone’s favourite rockstar sings everything from Goan hits and Bollywood favourites to rock-n-roll and jazz. The charity concert supports the non-profit ALERT-India’s leprosy work. Get ready to One Two Cha Cha Cha, sway to Hari Om Hari and Ramba Ho this weekend.

₹2,000 onwards at the box office and BookMyShow

Bads of Comedy ft. Urooj & Rohan: KCC (Live comedy)

Saturday, 8 pm

Khar Comedy Club

Urooj Ashfaq, known for her humorous delivery style and observational comedy, is the first Indian comedian to win the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2023. Rohan Desai is also a celebrated name in the Indian comedy scene, and known for his Kuch Bhi podcast – silly problems, nonsensical ideas and more. The duo performs their best routines live, with Rohan Joshi, Shreyas Manohar, Karan Veer Khurana and Abhey Kumar as guests. Expect an evening of lots of laughter.

₹499 onwards on district.in