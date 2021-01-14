IND USA
Last month, officials had announced that normal services could resume as Covid-19 disease cases were on a decline in the state.(PTI)
mumbai news

When will Mumbai local trains be open for the general public?

Shut since the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in March 2020, Mumbai's lifeline is expected to start functioning on pre-lockdown level soon.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:17 AM IST

As Mumbaikars wait impatiently for the local trains to open for all after its services were made available for essential workers in June last year, officials familiar with the development have said no directives were yet received regarding the matter from the government.

Also Read: Local train services likely to resume for general public in Mumbai

Shut since the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in March 2020, Mumbai's lifeline is expected to start functioning on pre-lockdown level soon. “We are currently operating local train services... We do not have any problem and are waiting for the state government directive regarding permitting the general public. A decision on the permission is expected soon,” an official said.

Also Watch | Mumbai local trains resume for essential duty staff: Know rules of traveling


Last month, officials had announced that normal services could resume as Covid-19 disease cases were on a decline in the state. “There has not yet been any finalisation on resumption of train services for the general public. Discussions regarding this are going on. Only after complete discussion with the state government and following coronavirus protocols, local train services will be resumed.” a senior CR official had told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: When will Mumbai locals be open for all? Decision likely in coming week

Currently, differently-abled, cancer patients, women, and lawyers are allowed to travel in the trains along with essential workers. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government in December allowed passengers who are travelling on outstation trains to travel by local trains to commute in the city, on both Central Railways and Western Railways. Similarly, those travelling by outstation trains from the city will be allowed to travel by local trains to reach the train’s originating station.

