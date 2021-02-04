Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition which had sought unhindered access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali which local fisherfolk perceived would be restricted, due to the ongoing coastal road work. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the court that it was building a navigation bridge for the benefit of the fisherfolk at the spot and they could access to the jetty. The court took the assurance of the BMC on record, and also permitted the fisherfolk to approach the evaluation committee set up by the civic body to settle their claim for damages to their fishing boats, due to the ongoing coastal road work.

A division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht, while hearing the petition filed by 10 fishermen, subsisting through fishing activities from the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali, was informed by advocate Meenaz Kakalia that the petition was not opposing the coastal road work or reclamation of land for the same, but only sought unhindered access to the jetty, which they apprehended would be obstructed by the development work.

The petition also sought compensation from the civic body, which is undertaking the coastal road development work for the damage caused to their fishing vessels, anchors and nets due to the development and reclamation being carried out at the jetty.

In its reply, the BMC through senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos informed the court that the apprehensions of the fisherfolk were misplaced and unfounded as the BMC was constructing a navigation bridge at the jetty that would provide a passage for the fishing boats to enter and exit from the jetty. The affidavit, in reply, submitted that the petition was an attempt by vested interests to stall the coastal road project and hence the petition should be dismissed.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the affidavit, the court recorded the undertaking of the BMC that the petitioners would have unhindered access to the jetty and their livelihood through fishing activities would not be affected.

The court also directed the petitioners to approach the fisher-folk Rehabilitation Assessment Committee which has been set up by the BMC to evaluate the effect if any, of the project on the livelihood of the fishermen and deal with issues related thereto for the damages caused to their vessels, anchors and nets for compensation and disposed of the petition.