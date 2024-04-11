Wilson College gymkhana lease: HC allows UCNITA to file tenancy affidavit

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA), which oversees the properties of Wilson College in Chowpatty, one week to submit its affidavit in the gymkhana lease dispute matter. This affidavit is expected to outline the grounds on which UCNITA claims its status as a tenant holding over, as per Section 116 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882. Additionally, UCNITA is tasked with providing facts supporting its assertion of lease renewal, based on a government policy decision dating back to June 23, 2017. In the last few years, the Wilson College gymkhana has very rarely been used by the college and its students.

The move comes as UCNITA tries to safeguard the over-110-year-old Wilson College Gymkhana on Marine Drive. The high court’s decision stems from a plea filed by UCNITA, challenging the cancellation of the gymkhana’s lease.

In December 2023, the district collector issued an order to reclaim the gymkhana land, citing instances of mismanagement and lease rule violations. This decision was upheld by the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal through an order dated December 5, 2023.

UCNITA’s petition aims to challenge the tribunal’s ruling, arguing that they were not provided with a fair hearing before the issuance of the order. In response, a bench presided over by Justice Amit Borkar has granted UCNITA one week to file its affidavit demonstrating its tenancy status.

Moreover, the state has been given a corresponding week to submit its reply following UCNITA’s affidavit. The matter has been slated for further deliberations on April 24.