Within weeks, Microsoft buys second plot in Pune

Mumbai: Within weeks of acquiring a nearly 16.4-acre land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi, tech giant Microsoft has purchased yet another plot measuring 16.4 acres in the same area for ₹453 crore. The move further bolsters the US-headquartered company’s presence in India. HT Image

The company purchased the 66,450-square metre from Nashik-based Viva Highways Limited earlier this month by paying a stamp duty of ₹27.18 crore, deal registration documents showed. The Nashik-based company’s directors are Rajendra Chindulal Burad, Mahendra Bhopalsingh Mehta and Anup Subhashchandra Katariya.

In August, Microsoft had picked up nearly 16.4 acres in Hinjewadi for ₹520 crore, with the deal being registered on September 6. Earlier, in 2022, the company had bought 25 acres in Pimpri-Chinchwad for ₹328 crore.

These acquisitions seem to be part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its data centre operations, with major facilities already set up in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. Employment opportunities in the company may also see an upswing post development of these land parcels.