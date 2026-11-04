NAVI MUMBAI: A 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 11 and six, died after jumping from the 11th floor of their residential building in Rasayani, Raigad district, on Monday night. Police have registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against a real estate agent and his wife, following a complaint by the woman’s husband alleging threats and harassment over a ₹2 lakh loan.

Woman, 2 children die after jumping from 11th floor; debt threats under probe

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The family is originally from Asare village in Khalapur taluka.

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According to the complaint, the woman’s husband had borrowed ₹2 lakh from a real estate agent. He alleged that the agent and his wife had repeatedly demanded repayment and threatened him and his family.

The investigating officer said the couple visited the deceased’s residence on Monday and argued over repayment of the loan. The incident occurred around 8.55pm, when the man was not at home.

The FIR alleges that the couple kicked the flat’s main door and tried to force it open before entering. They allegedly threatened the woman and subjected her to mental harassment. The complaint further states that they had threatened to kill her family if the debt was not repaid.

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{{^usCountry}} Rasayani police registered an FIR on Tuesday under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 333 (house trespass), 352 (intentional insult), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rasayani police registered an FIR on Tuesday under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 333 (house trespass), 352 (intentional insult), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}