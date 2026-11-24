MUMBAI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a flat in Mira Road’s Kashigaon after a woman she trusted took her to a party and the men forced her to consume alcohol, police said. Kashigaon police have arrested the 25-year-old woman, while three men named in the case are still absconding.

Woman held for luring minor to party where she was gang-raped; 3 men on the run more less

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The incident took place on the night of November 16. Police said the woman, identified as Sheetal, had called the teenager to meet her around 9pm and introduced her to three men, identified as Piyush Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Ahat Khan.

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The group then told the victim they were going to a party and took her to Khan’s flat in the Vinay Nagar area.

Once there, the accused allegedly forced the girl to consume alcohol. Sheetal and Piyush subsequently went downstairs, leaving the teenager with Khan and Dushyant. The two men allegedly took turns raping her between midnight and 6am. The girl told police that she lost consciousness following the assault. She also alleged that a five-gram gold chain was stolen from her neck.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter came to light when the girl failed to return home overnight, leading her mother to make inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter came to light when the girl failed to return home overnight, leading her mother to make inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Patil, senior inspector at Kashigaon police station, said the woman was arrested on Sunday because the girl trusted her and had agreed to accompany her.

“We have prepared three teams and are tracing the remaining three accused. A team has been sent to Haryana in pursuit of the accused,” he said.

Police have registered a case against all four accused under sections of the BNS relating to rape, gang rape, causing hurt using harmful substances and theft. Police have also invocked Sections 4, 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act in the case.