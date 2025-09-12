MUMBAI: Mihir Shah, the main accused in the July 2024 Worli hit-and-run case that led to the death of a 45-year-old woman, has approached the Bombay High Court for regular bail, weeks after a trial court rejected his plea. Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah moves HC for bail

The 25-year-old’s bail plea stated that he had already been in judicial custody for over 400 days and the trial had still not commenced, so his further incarceration was unwarranted. Saying that the apprehension of his absconding and tampering with evidence could not be the grounds to refuse him bail, the plea added that the court should not be influenced by morality but act according to the law.

Shah, the son of a former Shiv Sena leader, was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run accident in Worli in the early hours of July 7, 2024. The allegedly inebriated Shah rammed into a couple on a scooter while driving a speeding BMW, according to the police.

While the man riding the scooter, Pradeep Nakhwa, landed on the BMW’s bonnet, his wife, Kaveri, got trapped between a front wheel and the bumper. As Shah kept driving at breakneck speed, Pradeep was thrown off the car, but Kaveri was dragged for around two kilometres from Ceejay House to T Junction on Worli Sea Face until the vehicle broke down.

After stopping the car, Shah allegedly swapped seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who then ran over Kaveri’s body again while reversing the vehicle, according to the police. Shah then fled the scene and was absconding till July 9, when the police traced him down to a resort in Virar.

Following his arrest, Shah was produced before a magistrate court. After the police filed a charge sheet, the case was transferred to the sessions court.

Shah applied for bail in the sessions court earlier this year, stating that he had no criminal history. The plea stated that he had already undergone a long incarceration period and that there was a remote possibility of the trial commencing soon.

The prosecution had opposed the bail application, stating that a writ petition by Nakhwa is already pending before the high court. The petition sought the addition of an offence under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder, including the death penalty or life imprisonment.

On August 22, additional sessions judge RS Aradhye held that Shah had behaved mercilessly on the day of the incident, which gave the impression he felt the law was not above him due to his financial power. The trial court said that since Shah was an influential person, there was a possibility of him tampering with evidence, threatening witnesses and absconding. The court rejected the bail application, saying that releasing Shah would send the wrong message to society.