Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has reactivated a 2018 plan to replace the 44-year-old rail flyover connecting Bandra and Khar, which links the Harbour Line between Goregaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This move, aimed at clearing the way for a sixth rail line, is set to ease congestion by segregating suburban and long-distance trains. WR revives plan to build new rail flyover between Bandra and Khar

A high-level meeting scheduled for the first week of November will finalise details for this sixth line, slated to run between Santacruz and Mahim. The existing rail flyover connects Western and Central Railways on the Harbour line between CSMT/Panvel-Goregaon route with 170 plus daily services.

Old plan, new action

WR has begun strategising the dismantling and replacement of the flyover, which crosses five rail tracks between Bandra and Khar. A call for Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued for the realignment and construction work, which also involves laying the sixth rail line between Mumbai Central and Borivali. The WR document outlines that the sixth line is operational from Khar to Kandivali and is expected to extend to Borivali by March 2025. However, the existing flyover impedes the sixth line’s alignment, necessitating a new structure.

The construction, divided into two phases, will first focus on building the proposed flyover and its supporting structures, including piers, girders, and slabs. Though initial work began, with some pillars erected near Borivali, the project faced delays, leaving unfinished pillars overgrown with vegetation and rust.

Sources said that this new rail flyover is likely to be 40 metres further towards Khar station to create space for the sixth rail line. “Around 350 metres of the existing flyover would be required to be dismantled to facilitate the execution of the proposed flyover. During this period the trains running on existing flyover up to Goregaon will be curtailed up to Bandra. This rail flyover will be commissioned after which dismantling work of the existing one shall begin,” said a senior WR official.

In the second phase, when the demolition begins, work will also entail the clearing of debris and the removal of old structural components. “We are exploring the feasibility of minimising the closing period of the harbour line between Bandra and Khar. We are working out ways to complete the entire construction and dismantling within three months. Precast segments could be incorporated into the design due to the minimum block available. However, there will be more clarity when our meeting happens in the coming days,” said another WR official.

The authorities stated that there are challenges as the project site is located in a highly congested section. Work will therefore need to be carried out during night blocks and periods of reduced traffic. Another major issue is that the dismantling will be carried out over live rail lines under which 1406 train services operate daily while it crosses five active suburban railway lines.

“The only access to the site is through the railway crossing near Khar station that opens for a very limited time period on demand. Around 10% of construction work is already done. Further about 65% work can be done without any infringement to the existing rail flyover while for balance 25% work the existing flyover will have to be demolished for which trains on Harbour line will be curtailed till Bandra,” said a WR engineer.

Why the 2018 plan failed

The WR authorities mooted this idea in 2018. However, owing to issues raised by the locals due to the presence of a mosque and burial ground near the southern ramp of this rail flyover, the authorities deferred the plan until the remaining portion of the 5-6 rail lines were complete.

Back then the objections were made note of and with the help of the BMC, and political heads in the area, the issue was resolved. “We can now take up this project without digressing on the other aspects of adding two rail lines on this corridor. We will be holding a ‘pre-expression of interest’ meeting after Diwali to discuss the various hindrances at the site for execution of the work.

This is part of the ₹918 crore sixth rail line on Borivali - Mumbai Central line. This work is essential to create space for an additional rail line and segregate tracks for suburban with long distance trains.