WR to install Kavach in all locomotives by December

Mumbai: KAVACH, an Automatic Train Protection system, has been installed in 168 locomotives in the city, in 50 trains under the Central Railways (CR) and 118 locomotives belonging to the Western Railways (WR). The installation of the safety system is set to complete by December this year, in all locomotives operational under WR, according to railway officials. (Hindustan Times)

KAVACH is designed to enhance safety in trains by preventing signal passing at danger (SPAD), over speeding and collisions. As many as 730 locomotives under CR and 850 locomotives under WR are in the process of installing KAVACH.

According to the railway officials, the system uses radio links for acquiring real-time signalling information and location of the locomotives. The system processes the collected data to enforce movement authority (MA) limits, meaning the permission to move along a section of track under safe conditions, speed limits and safety margins, ensuring safer and more efficient train operations.

On August 31, KAVACH was fitted in the 50th locomotive run by the CR. The CR has not yet announced any deadline for installation of the safety system in all CR locomotives.

According to the WR officials, the installation of KAVACH in all WR locomotives will be completed by December this year and trials of its implementation have been successfully completed on 761 kms out of the total 795 kms of the railway lines.