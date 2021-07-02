Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Yami Gautam summoned by ED in alleged money laundering case
Yami Gautam has been has been asked to join the probe on July 7. (File Photo)
mumbai news

Yami Gautam summoned by ED in alleged money laundering case

This is the second time that Yami Gautam, who recently got married to Aditya Dhar, has been summoned by the federal agency.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Yami Gautam was on Friday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency has asked Yami Gautam to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with the alleged irregularities under FEMA.

Officials said Yami Gautam received 1.5 crore in her private bank account, which she didn’t disclose. She has been asked to join the probe on July 7.

This is the second time that Yami Gautam, who recently got married to Aditya Dhar, has been summoned by the federal agency. The first summons was issued to her last year, but she failed to visit the ED office due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

More details will be updated.

