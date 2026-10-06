MUMBAI: The BMC has set December 2027 as the deadline to complete the long-pending flyover connecting Yari Road with Lokhandwala Back Road across Kavathe Creek in Andheri (West). Additional municipal commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the project on Monday and directed officials to ensure that the construction progressed as scheduled.

Yari Road-Lokhandwala flyover deadline set for December 2027

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The 206-metre structure near Amarnath Tower will provide a direct link between Yari Road, Panch Marg and Versova and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex and Samarth Nagar. The main bridge will have a 110-metre single-span steel ‘Basket Handle Arch’, supported by tension rods anchored to the deck. It will have 40-metre and 56-metre approaches on the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar and Amarnath Tower sides respectively, with an overall width of 11 metres.

The project has a long history of delays. Conceptualised over a decade ago, the bridge was held up by litigation and environmental clearances. The Bombay high court in 2020 allowed the project to proceed, noting that it would substantially improve connectivity between Versova and Lokhandwala.

The project also involves mangrove forest land. In 2024, the Union environment ministry granted approval for the diversion of 0.2105 hectares of mangrove forest land for the bridge.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC floated a fresh tender after earlier delays, with the project cost reported at around ₹42 crore in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC floated a fresh tender after earlier delays, with the project cost reported at around ₹42 crore in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body expects the bridge to reduce travel time between the western suburbs from around 30 minutes to around 10 minutes. It will also provide an alternative feeder route once the Versova-Bandra Sea Link and northern extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road become operational.