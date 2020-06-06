e-paper
No check on entry and exit points at containment zone in Ludhiana

Chhawani Mohalla was declared as a containment zone on Friday. Residents allege no strict action is being taken to stop the movement of people

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:06 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Residents crossing a barricaded area at Chhawani Mohalla in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Residents crossing a barricaded area at Chhawani Mohalla in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

With a major threat looming over residents of densely-populated Chhawani Mohalla after the area was declared as a containment zone on Friday, there was limited check on the entry and exit of residents in the area on Saturday.

While most parts of the Chhawani Mohalla were open and a rush was witnessed on the streets and shops, only 3-4 streets on the way near Covid-19 casualty’s house have been blocked. Residents were, however, seen moving through the barricades freely with no or limited presence of police and traffic marshals (volunteers). A few non-essential shops were also open in the areas barricaded by the police.

The residents, however, demanded that strict action should be taken to stop the movement of the public, otherwise infection might spread in the coming days.

A resident of Chhawani Mohalla, Gurdeep Singh, said, “Fear had engulfed the residents after the administration announced the area as a containment zone on Friday and claimed that a curfew-like situation would prevail in the area. But, the authorities failed to implement the norms at the ground level and many residents were moving freely in the area, due to which a threat looms over the area. The shops are open in the area and even many residents are not paying heed to the problem and are moving freely on streets.”

Another resident, Harmeet Singh, said, “Family members of deceased Pritpal Singh, who have also tested positive, had been visiting the local gurdwara and one of the family members is also an office-bearer of the gurdwara management committee. But, the gurdwara street was not barricaded by the police and their entire locality is fearing spread of the virus. The police are adopting a casual approach towards the violators, which is a matter of concern.”

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said, “Police have been deployed in the area and barricading has also been done. I would take up the matter with the police department for ensuring strict implementation of norms.”

The health department had announced Chhawani Mohalla as Ludhiana’s first containment zone on Friday after 15 contacts of deceased Pritpal Singh, 53, who died at the DMC Hospital on May 29, also tested positive of coronavirus.

