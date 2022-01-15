12,609 crime cases registered in Gautam Budh Nagar last year, shows annual data

Nearly 12,609 crime cases were registered in Gautam Budh Nagar in 2021 -- an increase as compared to 9,130 cases in 2020, revealed annual crime data released on Friday. Police, however, said there has been a decrease in heinous crimes like dacoity, loot, murder, and rape among others this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, they recorded no dacoity cases, 52 for loot, 79 for murder, 125 for riots, 143 for house-trespass, zero for abduction, 41 for rape, and 110 for sexual harassment in 2021. The data showed that two dacoity cases were registered in 2020, 75 for loot, 81 for murder, 129 for riots, 181 for house-trespass, two for kidnapping, 42 for rape and 143 for sexual harassment.

The police have also registered several cyber crime cases, but the data for the same was not provided separately.

In 2021, the police also registered 47 FIRs under the Gangster Act and arrested 194 people, against the previous year’s 149 arrests in 31 cases. Meanwhile, 252 suspects were arrested in 140 encounters in 2021, against 211 arrests in 86 encounters in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 13, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government started the commissionerate system of policing in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Aok Singh, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that serious crimes have decreased in the district. “The police have solved several serious crimes in the district last year, and arrested several suspects involved in exam solver gangs. Suspects involved in stealing laptops and cellphones from parked cars were also arrested,” Singh said.

The police said that now the priority is to ensure a smooth election process, with proper social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Providing security to the Jewar airport project is also a priority.