13-year-old dies after falling off 14th floor of Greater Noida West high-rise

A 13-year-old boy died after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida West locality on Friday afternoon, said police, adding that the incident, prima facie, appeared to be an accident. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. No case has been registered yet. (Representational image)

Police said the boy lived with his family at a high-rise in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. He was a student of class 7.

“On Friday around 3.30pm, when he was playing on the balcony of his home, he accidentally lost his balance and fell off the 14th floor of the 18-floor building. His family members, who heard him scream as he fell, rushed to the ground floor and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh.

“On getting information on emergency helpline number 112, a team from Bisrakh police rushed to the spot and investigated the crime scene. Nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

