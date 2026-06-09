15.52 kW illegal power load unearthed during anti-theft drive in Jewar, six booked

GREATER NOIDA:Six consumers were booked for allegedly stealing electricity in Jewar town after an anti-power theft drive detected an unauthorised connected load of 15.52 kilowatts (kW), the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials said on Monday. The action was part of an ongoing campaign in high-loss areas of Gautam Budh Nagar district to curb power theft and reduce revenue losses. (HT Photos)

The action was part of an ongoing campaign in high-loss areas of Gautam Budh Nagar district to curb power theft and reduce revenue losses.

Officials said violations were detected during a checking drive conducted by Enforcement Team-II in Jewar town. The operation was led by team in-charge Manoj Kumar, along with officials from the electricity departmental and enforcement wing.

“Cases are being registered against all accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act for electricity theft,” said an official from the urban electricity distribution division (raid), Noida.

Officials said complaints are being lodged at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida. Discom officials said surprise inspections and enforcement drives will continue in high-loss areas.

“Electricity theft is a punishable offence. Consumers should get legal electricity connections and use power only through installed meters,” said Sanjay Jain, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Noida zone chief engineer.

In a similar drive in Rabupura area last month, the discom booked five people for alleged power theft after detecting an unauthorised connected load of 18.28 kW in Nagla Jahanu village, officials added.