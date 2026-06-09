15.52 kW illegal power load unearthed during anti-theft drive in Jewar, six booked
Six consumers in Jewar town were booked for stealing electricity after a drive revealed an unauthorized load of 15.52 kW, UPPCL officials reported.
GREATER NOIDA:Six consumers were booked for allegedly stealing electricity in Jewar town after an anti-power theft drive detected an unauthorised connected load of 15.52 kilowatts (kW), the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials said on Monday.
The action was part of an ongoing campaign in high-loss areas of Gautam Budh Nagar district to curb power theft and reduce revenue losses.
Officials said violations were detected during a checking drive conducted by Enforcement Team-II in Jewar town. The operation was led by team in-charge Manoj Kumar, along with officials from the electricity departmental and enforcement wing.
“Cases are being registered against all accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act for electricity theft,” said an official from the urban electricity distribution division (raid), Noida.
Officials said complaints are being lodged at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida. Discom officials said surprise inspections and enforcement drives will continue in high-loss areas.
“Electricity theft is a punishable offence. Consumers should get legal electricity connections and use power only through installed meters,” said Sanjay Jain, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Noida zone chief engineer.
In a similar drive in Rabupura area last month, the discom booked five people for alleged power theft after detecting an unauthorised connected load of 18.28 kW in Nagla Jahanu village, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
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