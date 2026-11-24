A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of a high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 100 early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2:30am and 3am on Tuesday, while her parents were asleep in their room. (Representational) more less

Police said no suicide note was recovered, but the girl was reportedly scolded by her parents over low marks in tuition and class tests.

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“No suicide letter has been found. But in preliminary investigation it came to fore that the girl was scoring low marks in tuition and school tests. Due to this, her parents scolded her to focus on studies,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2:30am and 3am on Tuesday, while her parents were asleep in their room. Her family was alerted to the incident by the society’s security guards, a police officer involved in the investigation said. Her father subsequently contacted the police emergency helpline (112).

Police said the girl lived with her family in a high-rise society in Sector 100 and was a Class 11 student. She is survived by her parents and a younger sister, police said. Her post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

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