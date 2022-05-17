17-year-old shuttler who won three gold medals at Deaflympics felicitated
Noida: Jerlin Anika, the 17-year-old hearing impaired badminton player who won three gold medals at the Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil, was felicitated at an event in Noida on Monday.
The Deaflympics, held at Caxias do Sul in Brazil, concluded on May 15 and Anika bagged one gold medal each in the team event, mixed doubles event and women’s single event.
In 2017, Anika’s international badminton journey started when she was spotted by a Deaflympics badminton coach. “At the National Games of the Deaf that was held in the national Capital in March 2017, we saw 12-year-old Anika’s talent on the badminton court and decided to select her for the Deaflympics in Turkey that was held in July 2017,” said Sonu Anand Sharma, head coach for the Indian badminton team at Deaflympics 2022.
The Noida-based veteran badminton player and coach added that Anika’s performance has improved with each year, helping her make the country proud at this year’s Deaflympics.
Anika’s father Jayaratchagan, who is a small-scale entrepreneur in Madurai said, “I had struggled to provide her proper nutrition and sports accessories due to lack of funds”.
In 2019, Anika’s talent was recognised by HCL Foundation’s ‘Sports for Change’ initiative and she was enrolled as a sports scholar under the Power of One (Po1) My Scholar Project of the organisation.
“Jerlin’s sports nutrition and accessories were provided under the initiative along with a scholarship of ₹3.25 lakh. This helped open up many avenues for her and she was able to further sharpen her skills that enabled her to win the gold medals,” said Nidhi Pundhir, director, HCL Foundation.
The shuttler was felicitated by HCL at its office in Sector 126.
Trade and Travel Expo to begin at Greater Noida from Wednesday
Noida: After being held in a hybrid virtual mode for the last two years, the 29th edition of the South Asia Trade Travel Exhibition will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with full grandeur in physical mode. Organised by Informa Markets in India the event is supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Boards.
Tourist complains of harassment by local goons at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra
A tourist has complained of harassment meted out to The complainant Pinaki Kundu at the world heritage site of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra. The complaint made at the Delhi office of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been forwarded to ASI Agra office which has since passed it on to Agra district administration and police. Superintending archaeologist for ASI Agra circle, Raj Kumar Patel confirmed that a complaint was received and forwarded to Agra police.
Live-in couple found dead in Sushant Lok-1 apartment
Gurugram: The bodies of a live-in couple were found decomposing inside their rented apartment, which was locked from the inside, in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday, police said, adding they suspected the two had passed away at least 36 hours before being discovered. Police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal
Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7. In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and 'Sunderkand path' would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said treasurer of Temple, Riddhi Kishore Gaur.
Granular monitoring gives Delhi sharper picture of local weather
Extreme temperature recordings across Delhi have shown a notable spike over the past decade, with the India Meteorological Department expanding its monitoring network, with several stations in the Capital logging readings that deviate sharply from the base weather gauge at Safdarjung. IMD data from the past week shows that 80-90% of the 11 stations in Delhi recorded temperatures higher than the official maximum, which is collected at Safdarjung.
