18 guests rescued after blaze at hotel in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A fire broke out at a fifth floor-located banquet hall of a hotel in the Sahibabad site IV industrial area on Tuesday, prompting a rescue of 18 guests from their rooms on the upper floor, police said, adding that no casualties were, however, reported in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30pm on Tuesday, and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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According to police, the incident took place around 1.30pm on Tuesday, and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

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“The fire soon started spreading to the sixth floor with thick smoke. The police, fire department officials, and other staff alerted the guests who had checked-in. They were safely evacuated from the sixth floor through stairs. The building had proper exits on both sides, and it helped in evacuation. Overall, no injury or any loss of life was reported during the incident,” Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Sahibabad, said.

The fifth floor was lying vacant due to renovation work.

Fire officials said it took about one hour to control and extinguish the fire.

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{{^usCountry}} “All 18 people were safely rescued in time as firefighting continued for an hour. We also took help from the internal fire-fighting systems of the hotel… The cause of the fire is still not known, but there was some renovation work going on in the banquet hall,” said Saurabh Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All 18 people were safely rescued in time as firefighting continued for an hour. We also took help from the internal fire-fighting systems of the hotel… The cause of the fire is still not known, but there was some renovation work going on in the banquet hall,” said Saurabh Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Fire official said they also deployed a hydraulic platform, used in evacuation procedures in high-rises.

The ACP said police were yet to ascertain what actually cause of the fire.