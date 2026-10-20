19-year-old man rams vehicles at Noida Dandya event, held

A 19-year-old manhas been arrested for ramming multiple vehicles and damaging them during a Dandiya event in a residential society in Sector 120 on Saturday, police said. The incident took place after he got into a dispute with residents of the society, police added.

Multiple purported videos of the incident were shared on social media, showing heated arguments between the man and residents, as well as his damaged car. (Representational image)

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Multiple purported videos of the incident were shared on social media, showing heated arguments between the man and residents, as well as his damaged car. Police said the car was damaged by residents in retaliation.

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According to police, at around 9.45pm on Saturday, the man went to attend a Dandiya event with his sisters and friends in the society. He was invited by a friend, who resides in the society.

“It came to fore that the man and residents entered into a dispute over parking inside the society. When they got to know that he was an outsider and his entry had been approved by a society resident, the issue escalated,” said Pramod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

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{{^usCountry}} During the heated argument, the man attempted to leave from the society, the SHO said. “His Maruti Suzuki Baleno was stopped at the society gate, so in an attempt to flee, he hit multiple vehicles. Residents also damaged his car,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the heated argument, the man attempted to leave from the society, the SHO said. “His Maruti Suzuki Baleno was stopped at the society gate, so in an attempt to flee, he hit multiple vehicles. Residents also damaged his car,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals informed the police and a team reached the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident, an FIR was registered at Sector 113 police station under sections 324(4) (mischief), 281 (rash driving) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The teenager was arrested on Sunday,” added SHO Singh.

In the FIR, the complainant stated, “The car entered the society through Gate number 1 and was parked behind Towers U and W. When we heard a loud noise and rushed to check, the man in the car was abusing people around. He attempted to escape towards Gate number 1 and hit multiple vehicles near Towers W and S. Later, he moved towards Gate number 2, endangering the safety of children and residents. There were five girls and two men in the car.”

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Police said the car has been seized and further investigation is underway.