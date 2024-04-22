2 killed as car rams into bike in Noida Sector 58

Noida: Two people were killed and as many suffered injuries after a speeding car (Verna) allegedly ploughed into a bike from behind in Noida’s Sector 58 locality early hours of Sunday, said police. The collision was so intense that the bike was fully damaged and all four sustained grievous injuries and later with the help of locals, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. (Representational image)

The incident occurred as the biker, with three others pillion riding, took a U-turn under Sector 62 Metro station and a speeding car rammed into it. The car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, it added.

A police officer identified the deceased as Mukesh Singh, a native of Etah, and Layak Singh, a native of Aligarh, and the injured as Kailash Kumar and Anil (single name) -- both natives of Aligarh. But all of them were residing at a rented accommodation in Wazidpur in Sector 63 locality. All of them aged between 25 to 30 years.

“On Sunday around 3am, after finishing work from a garments factory in Sector 59, when all four were returning to their rented accommodation on a bike and took a U-turn near Sector 62 Metro Station to reach Wazidpur, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into their bike,” said Station house officer (Sector 58) Amit Kumar.

“The collision was so intense that the bike was fully damaged and all four sustained grievous injuries. With the help of locals, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mukesh died before he was referred to a hospital in Delhi and Layak succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Sunday morning,” the officer said, adding that hospital authorities informed police in the morning.

Kailash and Anil were discharged after medical treatment and informed to be out of danger, he added.

“The car carries the registration number of Ghaziabad. The car was seized and a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 58 police station on Sunday and efforts are underway to nab the suspected driver,” the SHO said.

Initial probe revealed that as the biker took a U-turn and slowed down, the car hit them from behind as they approached the main road, he added