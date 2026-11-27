Noida: Two 15-year-old students from Noida and Hyderabad have co-developed an AI tool that analyses CCTV feeds at day care centres and alerts staff within seconds to potential child-safety incidents.

The tool was developed by Shloak Bihani (left) and Aryaman Taparia (HT Photo) more less

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According to officials, the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) has begun deploying the system at its 18 Aveksha day care centres.

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“Until now, our team watched many feeds at once, often dividing attention. With Sajag AI, alerts are sent with a snapshot to phones in seconds, leaving time to act. That is the difference between reviewing an incident and responding to one. It replaces no caretaker and no decision. And that two school students built this moves me deeply,” said Uma Ghurka, founder and director of COWE India.

Called Sajag AI, the tool analyses feeds from CCTV cameras already installed at the centres, eliminating the need for additional camera infrastructure.

It was developed by Aryaman Taparia and his Hyderabad-based cousin, Shloak Bihani, the two Grade 10 students.

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{{^usCountry}} The students were felicitated at the launch on November 13 by Shruti Ojha, special secretary (women and child welfare) Telangana, and Jeya Chandra, regional head of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students were felicitated at the launch on November 13 by Shruti Ojha, special secretary (women and child welfare) Telangana, and Jeya Chandra, regional head of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). {{/usCountry}}

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Aryaman said, “We noticed that one person was monitoring multiple day care centres from two small screens. We knew there could be a better solution.” The duo worked remotely for much of the development process and met periodically to coordinate their work.

“A lot of times, we were working remotely, but we would try to meet to ensure collaboration. We noticed that one person was monitoring multiple day care centres from two small screens. We are glad that this tool can help reduce incidents involving children at day care centres,” he said.

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Aryaman added that the duo worked remotely for much of the development process and met periodically to coordinate their work.

Shloak said, “Neither of us had any experience working with coding or creating AI tools. We are self-taught and figured things out as we were developing it.”

The students said the system runs on a computer connected to the CCTV cameras already installed at a centre. It uses a computer-vision model to analyse live footage, identify movement patterns that could indicate a safety incident and verify potential incidents across approximately three seconds of video before sending an alert.

Day-care facility coordinators and COWE India’s monitoring team receive SMS and email notifications containing incident details and a snapshot of the footage, allowing them to respond promptly.

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Sachin Taparia, Aryaman’s father, said: “I couldn’t be more proud. This is truly a great opportunity, and I am glad young people are using newer technology to their advantage.”

COWE officials said initial live testing covered a limited number of staged incidents and recorded around one false alarm every 30 minutes during normal play. Reducing false alerts is among the priorities before a wider rollout, they added.

The organisation plans to conduct a longer pilot across several centres to assess missed incidents, false alarms and the system’s reliability under regular operating conditions.