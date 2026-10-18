2,347 apply for voter registration in GB Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: Booth-level officers (BLOs) on Saturday received 2,775 applications for voter registration, deletion, and correction of electoral roll entries across Gautam Budh Nagar’s three assembly constituencies.

The campaign was conducted under the ongoing revision of electoral rolls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The campaign was conducted under the ongoing revision of photo electoral rolls, following directions from the Election Commission of India. It covered 811 polling stations in Noida, 794 in Dadri, and 419 in Jewar, totaling 2,024 stations across the district.

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Of the total applications, officials said 2,347 were Form 6 requests for inclusion in the electoral roll, 369 were Form 8 (corrections and other permitted changes), and 59 were Form 7 (deletion of names).

Help desks were set up at designated polling stations, where BLOs received applications and guided eligible residents through the registration process.

Dadri assembly constituency recorded the highest number of applications overall, with 1,376 forms received. These included 1,118 Form 6 applications, 17 Form 7 applications, and 241 Form 8 applications.

Noida constituency received 1,011 applications, comprising 957 Form 6, 15 Form 7, and 39 Form 8 applications.

Jewar recorded 388 applications, including 272 Form 6, 27 Form 7, and 89 Form 8 applications.

The next special camp has been scheduled for October 24.

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{{^usCountry}} “The officials and BLOs concerned have been directed to focus on young people eligible to register as first-time voters and ensure that other eligible residents whose names are missing from the electoral rolls receive guidance on the application process and required documents,” said district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The officials and BLOs concerned have been directed to focus on young people eligible to register as first-time voters and ensure that other eligible residents whose names are missing from the electoral rolls receive guidance on the application process and required documents,” said district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam. {{/usCountry}}

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The district administration said the campaign aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral rolls and that more people get an opportunity to register under the revision programme.

Eligible residents who could not apply during Saturday’s drive can visit their designated polling stations on October 24, when another special mega voter registration camp will be held across the district.

BLOs will be available at all designated polling stations from 10 am to 4 pm to assist residents with Form 6 applications, required documents, and the voter registration process.

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The administration has urged eligible citizens, particularly young people registering for the first time and women whose names are missing from the electoral rolls, to use the opportunity to apply for inclusion.